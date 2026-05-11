The United Arab Emirates has reportedly transitioned from a primary target of Iranian aggression to an active participant in the ongoing conflict, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report indicated that the Gulf monarchy has conducted direct military strikes against Iranian infrastructure during the current war.

These actions signal a newfound determination to utilize its sophisticated, Western-equipped military to defend its economic interests and expanding regional clout, according to the report.

Among the operations attributed to the UAE was a significant strike on a refinery located on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf.

According to the sources cited by the WSJ, the mission took place in early April, coinciding with President Donald Trump's announcement of a temporary ceasefire following a month-long air campaign.

The aerial assault reportedly ignited a massive fire at the facility and successfully disabled a significant portion of the refinery's production capacity.