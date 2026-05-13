Mossad chief David Barnea secretly visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at least twice during the war with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, the visits were conducted in March and April.

Arab officials and a person familiar with the matter told WSJ that the goal of the visits was coordination about the war.

Meanwhile, Kan News reported that Shin Bet chief David Zini made an unprecedented visit to the UAE in recent weeks. The visit took place against the backdrop of the ceasefire and ongoing tensions with Iran, and is seen as a sign of the strengthening security partnership between the countries.

According to the reports, security coordination between Israel and the Gulf state remained close throughout the fighting.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the UAE has moved from being a primary target of Iranian aggression to being an active participant in the ongoing conflict, conducting direct military strikes against Iranian infrastructure.

Among the operations attributed to the UAE was a significant strike on a refinery located on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf.

According to the sources cited by the WSJ, the mission took place in early April, coinciding with President Donald Trump's announcement of a temporary ceasefire following a month-long air campaign.

The aerial assault reportedly ignited a massive fire at the facility and successfully disabled a significant portion of the refinery's production capacity.