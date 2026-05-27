The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday issued a unanimous and scathing condemnation following a hostile drone strike targeting the United Arab Emirates’ Barakah nuclear power facility, though it did not attribute blame for the strike.

In a rare display of total consensus, all 15 member states warned that targeting peaceful atomic infrastructure jeopardizes human lives, crucial public resources, and the ecosystem.

In an official statement, the council members collectively defined the strike as a flagrant violation of international law with grave risks for civilian lives, infrastructure and the environment, while concurrently voicing their deep concern over this dangerous escalation.

The international body aggressively demanded the immediate and permanent cessation of all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, including attacks and threats of attack against peaceful nuclear facilities.

Beyond the immediate crisis, the council pressed the global community to maintain rigorous operational vigilance, urging all states to adhere to the highest standards of nuclear safety, security and safeguards and to refrain from actions that could endanger nuclear facilities.

Emirati authorities announced last week that a wave of six explosive drones had been launched from Iraqi territory toward the UAE.

While five of the incoming aerial threats were dealt with, one managed to strike a generator situated just outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah facility, sparking a localized fire that emergency crews eventually brought under control.

The UAE has been repeatedly attacked by Iran during the current war, including an attack earlier this month when Iran launched two salvoes of cruise missiles at the UAE, injuring three people.

While the strike last week originated in Iraq, there are several Iranian-backed militias operating in that country.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the UAE conducted direct military strikes against Iranian infrastructure during the current war.

Among the operations attributed to the UAE was a significant strike on a refinery located on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf.