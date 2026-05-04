Iran launched two salvoes of cruise missiles at the United Arab Emirates this evening (Monday), about two hours after residents across the UAE received emergency alerts on their mobile phones warning of an imminent missile threat from Iran and instructing them to enter protected areas. A short time later, an all-clear message was issued.

In the first salvo, three of the missiles were intercepted, and one fell into the sea. In the second salvo, three people were injured.

The UAE also reported that Iran launched attack drones. A petrochemical facility has reportedly been struck by a drone.

Earlier today, the United States military announced that U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers are operating in the region after crossing the Strait of Hormuz as part of “Project Freedom," aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation.

American forces are actively assisting efforts to restore maritime routes for commercial shipping in the area. As an initial step in the operation, two U.S.-flagged merchant vessels successfully transited the strait and are now continuing safely on their route.

Over the weekend, the Financial Times reported that Israel had transferred its advanced “Iron Beam" air defense system to Abu Dhabi. The system is based on laser technology designed to intercept rockets and drones.

The move is intended to address the growing threat from Iran, which has been deploying swarms of drones and missiles against Gulf states.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the deployment includes multiple layers of technological defense, combining the “Iron Beam" system-already used operationally this year on Israel’s northern border-with the “Spectro" system by Elbit Systems, which enables drone detection at ranges of up to 20 kilometers.

In addition, Iron Dome batteries have reportedly been deployed, and dozens of Israeli military personnel and advisors have been sent to assist in operating and maintaining the advanced systems in the Gulf.