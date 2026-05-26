Amid a terrifying and unchecked wave of antisemitism gripping the United Kingdom, a prominent leader of British Jewry has announced his decision to liquidate his assets and flee the country for Israel.

Jeremy Jacobs, the former chief executive of the United Synagogue charity, revealed in a letter to The Telegraph that he officially placed his family residence on the market to facilitate Aliyah. His lineage in Britain dates back to the 1850s, yet the profound societal decay in the UK has forced him to seek refuge in the Jewish State.

While Jacobs experienced isolated incidents of Jew-hatred during his youth in the 1960s and later at the London School of Economics, he noted that the domestic climate has devolved into an existential crisis following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacres. The triggering point, he recounted, occurred when radicalized students harassed him while he walked past University College London alongside his three young granddaughters.

“They shouted at me because I was wearing a kippah. It was so uncomfortable, having to push my three young granddaughters forward, hoping that they weren’t fully aware of what was going on," Jacobs recalled in the letter to The Telegraph.

Drawing chilling historical parallels, the communal leader warned that British academia has become ground zero for a dangerous ideological contagion reminiscent of pre-war Europe.

“I’m hesitant to refer to what happened in the 1920s and 1930s, but in Germany, it was in academia where the hatred really started to develop, before it was picked up by the political classes. That’s what is happening in the UK today," Jacobs stated.

The daily reality for British Jewish children has become untenable. According to Jacobs, local Jewish day schools have been forced to implement extreme security measures, including ordering students to conceal the identity badges on their blazers or completely banning school uniforms to prevent targeted street assaults.

Furthermore, the relentless, massive anti-Israel street marches paralyzing London have signaled a dark societal shift.

“Yet every time we come across these marches, or find Free Palestine stickers plastered everywhere, it suggests to me that we’ve passed the point of no return. I don’t think non-Jews quite understand how distressing it is. I see myself as British - a proud Brit - but Britain is no longer the country it was," he lamented.

Jacobs pointed to an institutional and cultural failure, exacerbated by a silent majority that refuses to intervene. He attributed the surge to classic scapegoating during national financial downturns, noting that the establishment inevitably resurrects antisemitic tropes regarding Jewish financial control.

Ultimately, the decision to relocate to the frontlines of the Jewish State is rooted in a search for genuine security and communal solidarity - elements he believes the United Kingdom has permanently surrendered. Recalling a visit to Israel in June 2025 during an Iranian missile offensive, he described a stark contrast to the alienation he experiences on the streets of London.

“The atmosphere was so strong, so collegiate. Everyone was so happy to work together, looking out for each other. This idea that people pull together in war - the spirit of the Blitz - that’s how it felt. When I walk in Israel, even in a war zone, I feel at home. In London, where we live, that feeling has gone," Jacobs explained in the letter to The Telegraph.

The letter comes amid a surge in antisemitic violence in the United Kingdom, culminating in the attack last month in which two Orthodox Jewish men were stabbed in nearby Golders Green .

The Golders Green stabbing prompted the United Kingdom to raise its national terrorism threat level from "substantial" to "severe" for the first time in over four years.