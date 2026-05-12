The leadership of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appeared to be reaching a breaking point on Monday as a significant internal rebellion threatened to end his tenure at 10 Downing Street, reported The Guardian.

According to the report, more than 70 Labour MPs have publicly called for Starmer to resign, while senior cabinet ministers have reportedly urged him to establish a formal timetable for an orderly departure.

The crisis follows a string of devastating local election losses that have shaken confidence in the government’s direction. Despite the growing dissent, the Prime Minister remained resolute during a speech on Monday, vowing to remain in office and fight any potential leadership challenge.

The Prime Minister’s authority is being tested within his own inner circle. Reports indicate that Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood informed Starmer that he must oversee a transition of power to avoid further instability.

Other senior figures, including David Lammy and John Healey, reportedly engaged in discussions regarding a "responsible, dignified, orderly" path forward.

One cabinet member noted the gravity of the situation, saying, according to The Guardian, “In the end Keir has listened to cabinet ministers - there are differences about where this will go and what is in the best interests of party and country. He’ll have to make a decision about what he’s going to do before cabinet tomorrow."

While some ministers, such as Steve Reed and Richard Hermer, have urged the Prime Minister to stay and fight, the momentum for change appears to be gaining ground among backbenchers.

Defending his decision to stay, Starmer argued that a leadership vacuum would be a betrayal of the British electorate. He drew parallels to the political instability seen under previous Conservative administrations, warning that the public would not tolerate similar behavior from Labour.

“I take responsibility for not walking away, not plunging our country into chaos, as the Tories did time and again, chaos that did lasting damage to this country. A Labour government would never be forgiven for inflicting that on our country again. I know that people are frustrated by the state of Britain, frustrated by politics, and some people are frustrated with me. I know I have my doubters, and I know I need to prove them wrong, and I will."