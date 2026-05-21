British station "Radio Caroline" caused hysteria among listeners after it mistakenly announced the death of King Charles.

The incorrect announcement was broadcast on Tuesday afternoon during the station's programming, which mainly airs music. The message stated that King Charles had died, prompting panic among listeners.

It later emerged that a computer error caused the false announcement, and station officials were forced to issue an apology and explain the mistake.

In a post on social media, Radio Caroline station manager Peter Moore explained what led the station to mistakenly declare the king's death, "Due to a computer error at our main studio, the death of a monarch procedure, which all UK stations hold in readiness while hoping not to require, was accidentally activated on Tuesday afternoon (May 19), mistakenly announcing that HM the King had passed away."

"Radio Caroline then fell silent as would be required, which alerted us to restore programming and issue an on-air apology. Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas message and we hope to do so for many years to come. We apologise to HM the King and to our listeners for any distress caused."

The "death" announcement reached King Charles while he was on a visit to Northern Ireland.