US Secretary of State Marco Rubio launched a blistering attack against Hezbollah on Sunday, slamming the Iranian-backed terrorist organization for attempting to push Lebanon "back into chaos."

In an official statement quoted by AFP, America's top diplomat strongly condemned the group's destabilizing behavior.

Rubio denounced what he called Hezbollah's "reckless call to overthrow Lebanon's democratically elected government" and said the pro-Iran armed group was "actively trying to drag Lebanon back into chaos and destruction."

The Secretary of State's sharp rebuke follows a provocative speech by Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem. Addressing his followers earlier on Sunday, Qassem declared that "the people have the right to go down onto the streets and to bring down the government."

The terror chief's call for an insurrection comes as the group faces intense pressure from targeted Israeli airstrikes and severe American economic sanctions.

Washington's financial restrictions have heavily targeted the Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution, a crucial banking firm linked directly to Hezbollah. While the organization claims it functions merely to grant interest-free loans to financially struggling, predominantly Shiite Muslim communities caught up in Lebanon's internal economic meltdown, the US has long recognized it as a financial lifeline for terror operations.

Defending the targeted financial network, Qassem claimed, "The aggression against Al-Qard al-Hassan is an aggression against hundreds of thousands of poor people and those with limited income."

For months, the White House has been applying steady diplomatic pressure on the official government in Beirut to dismantle the illicit financial firm as part of a broader Western strategy to squeeze the Iranian proxy's resources. Secretary Rubio made it clear that the US will not tolerate the group's thuggery.

"Hezbollah’s threats of violence and overthrow will not be allowed to succeed," Rubio declared. "The era in which a terrorist group held an entire nation hostage is coming to an end."

The sharp diplomatic crossfire occurs as the US is trying to mediate talks between Israel and Lebanon. The US State Department recently announced that the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by 45 days to allow for further talks between the sides.

The announcement followed a third round of talks mediated by the Trump administration that was held in Washington, DC.

On the ground, the reality remains highly volatile. The IDF continues to execute precision strikes against Hezbollah strongholds and military infrastructure inside Lebanon, while the terrorist organization continues to launch retaliatory attacks against Israeli positions across the southern front.

Hezbollah was to have laid down its arms as part of the US-brokered ceasefire with Israel in November of 2024.