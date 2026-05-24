תיעוד: זיהוי ארבעה מחבלים וחיסולם בדרום לבנון דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Sunday published footage filmed by a camera mounted on a missile that struck Hezbollah terrorists. Yesterday (Saturday), IDF soldiers identified four Hezbollah terrorists who had entered a terror infrastructure site.

Following the identification, the soldiers struck the infrastructure and eliminated the terrorists operating from within it.

One video published by the IDF shows the elimination of a Hezbollah terrorist who was operating on a motorcycle near IDF soldiers.

In addition, the soldiers identified and struck multiple pieces of surveillance equipment used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to track and direct attacks against IDF soldiers.