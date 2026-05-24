The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment and approved operational plans for the continuation of combat in the Northern Command on Sunday together with the General Staff Forum.

Later, Zamir visited the headquarters of the 401st Brigade, where he met with the acting commander of the brigade, Col. (res.) H., and spoke with commanders and troops.

During the visit, Zamir expressed appreciation to the brigade’s commanders and troops and wished a speedy recovery and return to duty to brigade commander Col. Meir Biderman, who was injured in an incident in southern Lebanon last week.

“The IDF continues to monitor regional developments, and is prepared to resume to intense combat operations immediately and to further weaken the Iranian terror regime and its capabilities," Zamir said.

“We will maintain readiness and operational flexibility for as long as required. In the Northern Command, we continue to strike Hezbollah’s terror across all dimensions. I emphasize - the security of the residents and the security of our troops are above all else," he added.

Zamir stated that Israeli forces had left “behind a battered and beaten enemy fighting for its survival" in every area in which they operated.

“There is no power in the world comparable to the courage of our troops; the spirit of commanders leading from the front is what guides them," Zamir said.

He referenced former commander of the 401st Brigade Col. Ehsan Daxa, who fell in battle, and current brigade commander Col. Meir Biderman, who was severely injured while commanding troops from the front.

“The 401st Brigade is a brigade made up of strong people with tremendous spirit. It is a brigade with both a distant and recent history that has never been broken," Zamir stated.

The Chief of Staff also said he had approved plans for the continuation of combat in the north.

“We are determined to deepen the blow against Hezbollah across all of its terror systems. I have full confidence in you. You are operating powerfully on the front lines," he said.

“Our mission is clear - to thwart every enemy, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, and serve as the front line defense for the communities of the north. We are operating to ensure and strengthen the security of the residents of the north," Zamir added.

He concluded by saying that “the damage inflicted on the Hezbollah terrorist organization is systematic and consistent" and that Israeli forces continue “to strike and eliminate Hezbollah terrorists and dismantle their infrastructure, which threaten the residents of the north and our troops."