MK Amit Halevi (Likud), a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, addressed the threat of explosive drones, the campaign against Hezbollah, and the possibility of a US-Iran agreement in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

According to Halevi, “The main thing is to move toward decisive, not defensive, action." He added and emphasized that “we must stop playing games with Hezbollah with all kinds of strange equations."

Halevi noted that the State of Israel is currently in a better position than it was before October 7, but made clear that another significant stage is needed in the current campaign. “We made a tremendous move, and Netanyahu made a tremendous move from the defensive battle after October 7," he said, “but we need to take another step - the next step - toward offensive action."

Addressing the drone threat, he argued that defensive measures alone are not enough. “There is no such thing as a drone launching from a village and leaving it at that. All of Hezbollah’s infrastructure must be dismantled. The drone is not the enemy, and the missile is not the enemy."

He added that if the US ultimately signs an agreement with Iran, Israel will need to adjust its policy in Lebanon accordingly.

According to Halevi, “Israel must move toward control, take hold of significant territory up to the Litani River, and destroy all of Hezbollah’s centers of control. The concept that still exists in our security systems is a concept of defense-plus, and nothing beyond that."

He argued that Israel cannot continue living alongside what he described as “neo-Nazi neighbors," and called for separating the Lebanese and Gaza fronts.

“If there is indeed a terrible agreement of this kind with Iran, we need to move from the good stage we are in today to a stage of decisive action," he said.

Later in the interview, Halevi also addressed the election campaign and the “The Majority Decides" campaign he is leading. According to him, “These elections are truly fateful," both because of the security threats and because of what he described as “attempts by anti-democratic elements to overturn the public’s choice."

Halevi called on right-wing activists to mobilize voters to go to the polls and said that “the largest party in Israel is the party of those who do not vote," adding that, “Every vote matters, and every small action on election day can have enormous significance afterward."