The Hezbollah terror group on Saturday said that it had received promises from Tehran that the impending US-Iran agreement would include them as well, Arab News reported.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that its Secretary General Naim Qassem had received a message from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi promising that Iran "will not give up its support for movements demanding justice and freedom, foremost among them Hezbollah."

According to the statement, in Iran's latest proposal, which sought "a permanent and stable end to the war, the demand to include Lebanon in the ceasefire was emphasized."

Hezbollah, for its part, has not kept the so-called ceasefire with Israel, which took effect last month: On Saturday, an IDF soldier was killed and two others injured by a Hezbollah UAV which penetrated Israeli territory; throughout Friday and Saturday numerous sirens sounded warning of Hezbollah UAVs infiltrating Israeli skies.

Since the start of the ceasefire with Hezbollah, nine IDF soldiers have been killed by Hezbollah, and additional soldiers have been wounded.

Meanwhile, reports said that US President Donald Trump is under pressure from Arab leaders to take the proposed Iranian offer, even if it does not meet the US' demands.

Senator Roger Wicker, in a tweet blasting the deal, claimed that the window for negotiations would last 60 days, not the reported 30: "The rumored 60-day ceasefire - with the belief that Iran will ever engage in good faith - would be a disaster. Everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught!"