US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to issue another warning to Iran, posting to Truth Social a picture of a bomb under a fighter jet with the words, "THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!" which he often uses at the end of his posts.

The meme looks to be a message from the White House clear that any foot-dragging on the part of Iran will result in immediate force.

Trump earlier published a post on Truth Social, assuring that a deal with Iran would be a positive one and lambasting critics, saying that it has not yet been fully negotiated.

"If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet," the President claimed.

Addressing critics, he wrote: "So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about."

Trump concluded: "Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals."

Trump's post echoes one he published earlier on Sunday, in which he wrote: "One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!"

According to the President, "The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side."

He noted that the blockade of Iran will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is "reached, certified, and signed."

Trump announced on Saturday that the final details of an impending agreement with Iran would be announced "shortly."

Reuters reported that the plan would include three stages: the official end of the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and opening a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, with the option to extend the window.

Later, the New York Times reported that the core framework of a potential agreement between Washington and Tehran hinges on a major concession regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities.

According to two US officials quoted in the report, the emerging deal requires Iran to completely forfeit its dangerous stockpile of highly enriched uranium, which Iran has committed to.