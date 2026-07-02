Qatar announced on Wednesday that Qatari and Pakistani mediators held separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha.

According to Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, the sides made "positive progress" on issues related to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the US and Iran.

"Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit," Ansari wrote on social media.

"The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," he added.

Iran on Monday denied that its negotiators would be meeting with Americans in Qatar.

Iran had claimed that, while a delegation of experts would travel to Qatar's capital this week for discussions on the implementation of the memorandum of understanding with the US, no meetings would be happening between the two countries.

President Donald Trump later told reporters that the planned meetings in Qatar with Iranian officials would be "perhaps important, perhaps not".

Subsequent reports indicated that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was en route to Doha for the meetings with Iranian representatives.

On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance commented on the negotiating tactics being used by Iran, noting that technical talks were scheduled to take place in Qatar despite Iranian denials that such talks are taking place.

“One of the things I find just fascinating and frustrating about the Iranians is they'll say, no, no, no, there aren't peace talks ongoing, but there are technical talks between the United States and Iran about the peace deal," Vance told The Michael Knowles Show. .

“It's like, okay. So it's a Persian negotiating tactic and a Persian rhetorical device that I don't understand, but that is the way that the Iranians have done this," he added.