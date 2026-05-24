US President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday morning to reassure that the deal being advanced with Iran is a good one.

"One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!" Trump wrote.

According to the President, "The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side."

He noted that the blockade of Iran will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is "reached, certified, and signed."

Trump explained that "both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb."

He added: "I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Earlier on Sunday, CBS News reported that US President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran negotiations.

According to the report, President Trump said he's insisting on dismantling the Iranian nuclear program and removing the enriched uranium from its territory, and that he won't sign a final agreement without these conditions.

A short time later, Prime Minister Netanyahu posted an AI-generated image showing him alongside US President Donald Trump, with text reading "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

The emerging agreement between the US and Iran reportedly centers on a 60-day memorandum of understanding aimed at preventing further escalation while allowing negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program to continue. Under the reported framework, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and Iran would clear mines from the waterway, while the US would ease restrictions on Iranian ports and provide sanctions waivers to permit oil sales.

According to Axios, the proposed arrangement would also include Iranian commitments not to pursue nuclear weapons and discussions over suspending uranium enrichment and removing highly enriched uranium stockpiles. US officials cited in the report said additional sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian funds would depend on verifiable progress during the negotiations.

Mediators and President Trump indicated the deal could be announced as early as Sunday, although final details were still under discussion. Axios further reported that the draft understanding includes provisions tied to ending the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, while US forces would remain in the region during the initial 60-day period.