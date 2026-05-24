US President Donald Trump published a post on Truth Social on Sunday, assuring that a deal with Iran would be a positive one and lambasting critics, saying that it has not yet been fully negotiated.

"If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet," the President claimed.

Addressing critics, he wrote: "So don’t listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about."

Trump concluded: "Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don’t make bad deals."

Trump's post echoes one he published earlier on Sunday, which he wrote: "One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!"

According to the President, "The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side."

He noted that the blockade of Iran will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is "reached, certified, and signed."

Trump explained that "both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb."

He added: "I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords, and who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!"

In a post on X earlier in the day, Prime Minister Netanyahu detailed a conversation he had with US President Donald Trump the previous night about the memorandum of understanding to reopen the Straits of Hormuz and the upcoming negotiations toward a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu stated that he expressed his "deep appreciation to President Trump for his unwavering commitment to Israel’s security, including during Operation Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, when American and Israeli forces fought shoulder to shoulder against the Iranian threat."

According to the Prime Minister, "President Trump and I agreed that any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear danger. That means dismantling Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites and removing its enriched nuclear material from its territory."

"President Trump also reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on every front, including Lebanon."

Netanyahu stressed that "the partnership between us and our two countries has been proven on the battlefield and has never been stronger."

He concluded: "My policy, like President Trump’s, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons."