Ayala Davidson, 33, who was wounded in the horrific accident on Route 1 last Friday, died during the Shavuot holiday at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Her infant son, Avinoam Meir Davidson, just one month old, was killed in the fatal accident. The baby was laid to rest at the cemetery in Elad, just days after the tragedy that shook the family and those close to them.

Ayala’s funeral procession will leave on Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. from her parents’ home, the Seler family, at 22 Harav Kook Street in Bnei Brak, on its way to the cemetery in Elad, where she will be buried.

Ayala is survived by five small children, who are now coping with the heavy loss. Meanwhile, the condition of the father, Shlomo Zalman, the son of Galia Iga, has improved. He is hospitalized in stable condition and has been informed of the double tragedy that struck his family.

Police suspect that the driver who was transporting the family is a "driver" - an unlicensed taxi operating in the haredi sector. He was also seriously injured in the accident.

According to suspicion, the vehicle collided head-on with a bus that was standing on the right shoulder, apparently after breaking down. Among other things, investigators are examining whether the driver was using a cellphone or made an illegal pass on the right shoulder and did not manage to return to the proper lane in time.

It is believed that had the infant been strapped into a safety seat, he likely would have survived the crash.