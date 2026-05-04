ההתעסקות בזירת התאונה עם האופנוע חוננו

Adv. Chaim Bleicher from the Honenu legal advocacy organization sent an urgent letter to the Lev Habira Police Station in Jerusalem demanding that it open an investigation against an Arab driver and additional suspects for the looting and robbery of the victims of a traffic accident.

The accident occurred three weeks ago on Route 1 in the capital, when an Arab driver blew a red light and hit a Jewish father and son riding a motor scooter. As a result, the father was severely injured, needed surgery, and was in a coma, while the son suffered numerous breaks.

According to the letter to the police, while the victims were still waiting for medical attention on the road, the driver who collided with them and other Arabs began to loot their personal property.

The suspects allegedly stole cellular phones, expensive helmets, wallets, and a bag that contained cash from the scooter's storage box. Bleicher noted that the suspects even took the son's wallet out of his pocket while he lay defenseless on the road.

Footage given to the police shows the suspects breaking into the scooter's trunk and taking the items, all while policewomen who were dispatched to the scene stand by.

Bleicher stressed that the brazen act was committed at the entrance to the Police National Headquarters.

"These are dangerous criminals with abnormal audacity and no fear of the law," Bleicher wrote. "I ask to complete the investigation, to consider appropriate action, including arrests of the suspects for the robbery and looting. These are criminal acts of theft and robbery while taking advantage of the medical condition of my clients."

The police responded that, despite the existence of evidentiary difficulties in the investigation file, it was decided at this stage to open it for a renewed and in-depth examination.