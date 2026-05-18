One-month-old Avinoam Meir Davidson was laid to rest on Sunday in Elad without his parents, who are hospitalized in serious condition.

Davidson was killed in acollision between a car and a bus in the Neve Ilan and Abu Ghosh area.

The baby’s father, Shlomo Zalman, the son of Galia Iga, is hospitalized at Hadassah Medical Center in stable condition, while his mother, Ayala, the daughter of Shulamit Rosa, is hospitalized in very serious condition.

Police suspect that the driver who was transporting the family is a "driver" - an unlicensed taxi operating in the haredi sector. He was also seriously injured in the accident.

According to suspicion, the vehicle collided head-on with a bus that was standing on the right shoulder, apparently after breaking down. Among other things, investigators are examining whether the driver was using a cellphone or made an illegal pass on the right shoulder and did not manage to return to the proper lane in time.