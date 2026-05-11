Israel's national police hotline received several calls on Monday from citizens reporting a vehicle driving the wrong way in northern Israel in the area between the Kadarim Interchange and the Tzalmon Junction.

Traffic Police officers who were dispatched to the area received an additional report while travelling to the scene: the vehicle that was driving the wrong way had already collided head-on with a vehicle coming towards it. The accident ended without injuries.

"I drove on the road, and suddenly, like in the movies, he just came in front of me," the driver of the vehicle that was hit told the officers at the scene.

The officers began extensive searches while slowing down traffic between the Golani and Kadarim interchanges, until locating the offending vehicle near the Ravid Interchange.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officers were amazed to discover that behind the wheel was a 110-year-old resident of northern Israel. The elderly driver, who appeared unwell, was examined at the scene by medical first responders and taken for further treatment at a hospital.

The police noted that after being discharged, the driver was summoned for questioning by traffic inspectors to understand how he ended up in a situation where he was driving in violation of traffic rules and endangering the public.