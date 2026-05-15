A one-month-old infant was killed today (Friday) and three other people were seriously and moderately injured in a collision between a car and a bus on Rpute, in the Neve Ilan and Abu Ghosh area. An MDA team is providing medical treatment at the scene.

Hadassah Medical Center said, "Three adults, including two men and a woman, were evacuated from the serious accident near Jerusalem to the trauma unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem. All are listed in serious condition. The resuscitation and trauma teams are currently treating them."

MDA medics Meir Gershoni and Nadav Taieb said, "This was a severe accident. A roughly one-month-old infant was unconscious and a man who was seriously injured lay on the road, and inside the vehicle that was at the roadside a man and a woman were trapped. We immediately began initial medical treatment and urgently evacuated the infant to Shaare Zedek Hospital while performing resuscitation, as her condition was critical. The man who lay on the road and the two casualties who were trapped in the vehicle and rescued by firefighters were seriously injured. We provided them medical treatment and evacuated them to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital with severe injuries."

Avi Fried, Eli Bamberger and Yisrael Cohen, medics from United Hatzalah, said, "This was a severe accident involving a car and a bus. We performed resuscitation on the infant and he was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition. We also provided medical assistance at the scene to three injured people, including a man and a woman (about 25 years old) who were seriously injured and another man (about 50) who was moderately injured."

Medica at the scene continue to provide medical care and evacuations to local hospitals.