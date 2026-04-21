A vehicle belonging to the Magen Unit, the state unit responsible for securing ministers and senior officials, was involved in a fatal accident on Tuesday at the Beit Anoun Junction near Hebron. A Palestinian Arab minor who was riding a bike was struck and killed in the incident.

The vehicle was part of the security detail of a minister residing in the Hebron area. The Palestinian Arab boy was critically injured as a result of the accident. Medical teams who were dispatched to the scene had to pronounce him dead after resuscitation attempts failed.

The police have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

The Magen Unit, which is responsible for securing ministers and is subordinate to the Prime Minister's Office, has yet to comment on the incident.