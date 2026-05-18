In a coordinated display of diplomatic maneuvering and aggressive rhetoric, top leaders of the Iranian regime used a high-profile diplomatic summit on Sunday to deflect blame for regional instability onto the United States and the State of Israel.

Speaking in Tehran during a meeting with visiting Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Washington and Jerusalem of orchestrating a strategic conspiracy designed to fracture the Islamic world.

According to an official statement released by the Iranian presidency and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Pezeshkian asserted that the United States and Israel have always sought to turn Muslim states against one another through creating division and distrust among them.

Attempting to position the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism as a force for regional harmony, Pezeshkian claimed that Iran seeks "cordial and lasting relations based on good neighborliness" with Muslim states in the West Asia region.

The Iranian president insisted that his administration's foundational policy centers on expanding friendly ties with neighboring and regional states, while urging the Muslim world's major countries to help establish lasting peace, security and stability in the region through strengthening cooperation and interactions.

Pezeshkian explicitly used the platform to lash out at the joint defensive and counter-terrorism operations executed by American and Israeli forces. In his remarks, he condemned the US and Israeli military "aggression" against Iran and the "major crimes" committed during their attacks.

Concurrently, other high-ranking Iranian officials adopted a far more belligerent tone on Sunday, issuing explicit military threats against the West.

Ebrahim Rezaei, speaking on behalf of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee, delivered an absolute ultimatum to Washington via the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Rezaei declared that the United States must accept Iran's terms or "surrender" to its missiles, adding a firm warning that Iran would under no circumstances back down on its demands.

Similarly, Iranian Defense Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik vehemently dismissed recent assessments from US Central Command indicating that the regime's military infrastructure had been severely crippled. Talaei-Nik countered by stating that Iran stands ready to give a "decisive" response to any threat and aggression.

Capping off the wave of hostile declarations, Iranian armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi issued an ominous warning through the official IRNA news agency, threatening that the regime would unleash "crushing and severe blows" given any "repeated stupidity" by the United States.

The Iranian rhetoric comes amid speculation that US President Donald Trump may order a resumption of strikes on Iran, as talks on a deal to end its nuclear program stall.

Trump on Sunday posted what looked like another warning to Iran to his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s post featured a map of the Middle East and Central Asia, with the entire region overlaid with the pattern of the United States flag. The country of Iran is highlighted at the center of the map with a dozen red arrows pointing directly at the Islamic Republic.

The post came just hours after Trump warned Iran in an earlier post that “the clock is ticking".

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT," he wrote in the earlier post.

On Saturday, Trump posted a cryptic message about Iran to his Truth Social account.

The post featured an AI-generated graphic of him and a US Navy admiral in front of stormy waters with several ships, including one flying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, amid reports the war could potentially resume soon.

The text above the graphic read, “It was calm before the storm."

These posts come amid speculations that Trump is preparing to order a resumption of strikes on Iran.

Trump indicated on Friday that he would be willing to accept a 20-year moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program, but stressed that he would require “a real guarantee" from the Islamic Republic in order to reach a deal to end the war.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he was returning from his trip to China, Trump was asked if he had rejected the latest proposal from Iran.

“Well, I looked at it, and if I don't like the first sentence, I just throw it away," the President replied, explaining that the first sentence of the Iranian proposal was “an unacceptable sentence because they fully agree, no nuclear, and if they have any nuclear of any form, I don't read the rest of their letter.

Trump was then asked if 20 years is not enough for him for a moratorium, to which he replied, “No, 20 years is enough, but the level of guarantee from them is not enough. In other words, it's got to be a real 20 years, not a fake 20."

On Thursday, Trump warned in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that he is not going to be patient with Iran much longer.

“I’m not going to be much more patient. No, I'm not. They should make a deal. Any sane person would make a deal, but they might be crazy," Trump clarified.