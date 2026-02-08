Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the recent talks between Iran and the United States, saying that they took place with the support of "friendly governments in the region" and were a "step forward."

He said, "Dialogue has always been our strategy for a peaceful solution. Our logic on nuclear issues is based on the rights enshrined in the Non-Proliferation Treaty." Pezeshkian added that "the Iranian nation has always responded to respect with respect, but it will not tolerate the language of force."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Saturday that he hopes talks with the United States will resume soon, while reiterating Tehran’s red lines and warning that any American attack on Iranian territory would be met with a military response.

In excerpts from an interview with Al Jazeera published on his official Telegram channel, Araghchi said Iran’s missile program was “never negotiable" during Friday’s round of talks in Oman. He stressed that the issue relates to a “defense issue" and is not open to discussion.

Araghchi warned that Iran would target US bases in the region if the United States were to attack Iranian territory. At the same time, he described the talks in Muscat as a positive initial step, despite being conducted indirectly.

“An opportunity arose to shake hands with the American delegation," he said, calling the talks “a good start," while adding that building trust would take time. He said negotiations would resume “soon."

US President Donald Trump on Friday described the talks as “very good" and pledged another round of negotiations next week. Despite this, he signed an executive order effective Saturday calling for the “imposition of tariffs" on countries that continue to do business with Iran.