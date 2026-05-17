U.S. President Donald Trump posted this evening (Sunday) on Truth Social, in which he issued a threat toward Iran.

Trump wrote, "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT."

The post was published shortly after Trump spoke by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a conversation that lasted more than half an hour, the two discussed the possibility of renewed fighting against the regime in Tehran.

A diplomatic source said that Israel is prepared to return to fighting against Iran, but the matter now depends on the American position.

The source said, "Trump needs to make a decision. Once he decides to resume fighting we must be prepared, because it is highly likely he will ask Israel to join him in continuing the campaign."

Axios quoted two US officials who said that US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a meeting with his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss options for military action against Iran.