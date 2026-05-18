US President Donald Trump on Sunday posted what looked like another warning to Iran to his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s post featured a map of the Middle East and Central Asia, with the entire region overlaid with the pattern of the United States flag. The country of Iran is highlighted at the center of the map with a dozen red arrows pointing directly at the Islamic Republic.

The post came just hours after Trump warned Iran in an earlier post that “the clock is ticking".

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT," he wrote in the earlier post.

On Saturday, Trump posted a cryptic message about Iran to his Truth Social account.

The post featured an AI-generated graphic of him and a US Navy admiral in front of stormy waters with several ships, including one flying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, amid reports the war could potentially resume soon.

The text above the graphic read, “It was calm before the storm."

These posts come amid speculations that Trump is preparing to order a resumption of strikes on Iran.

Trump indicated on Friday that he would be willing to accept a 20-year moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program, but stressed that he would require “a real guarantee" from the Islamic Republic in order to reach a deal to end the war.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he was returning from his trip to China, Trump was asked if he had rejected the latest proposal from Iran.

“Well, I looked at it, and if I don't like the first sentence, I just throw it away," the President replied, explaining that the first sentence of the Iranian proposal was “an unacceptable sentence because they fully agree, no nuclear, and if they have any nuclear of any form, I don't read the rest of their letter.

Trump was then asked if 20 years is not enough for him for a moratorium, to which he replied, “No, 20 years is enough, but the level of guarantee from them is not enough. In other words, it's got to be a real 20 years, not a fake 20."

On Thursday, Trump warned in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that he is not going to be patient with Iran much longer.

“I’m not going to be much more patient. No, I'm not. They should make a deal. Any sane person would make a deal, but they might be crazy," Trump clarified.

The interview aired hours after Trump hinted that the war against Iran is not yet over and the military decimation of the Islamic Republic could continue.

The comment was made as part of a longer post on Truth Social following Trump’s visit to China.