Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned the Gulf countries that they will be targeted if they allow the US and Israel to operate from their territory.

"We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted," he wrote on X. "To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands."

Meanwhile one month into the war, Iran continues to launch missiles and drones toward Israel and American targets in Gulf states. A strike on a Saudi air base (Prince Sultan) wounded 12 American soldiers, two of them seriously. In total, more than 300 American troops have been injured since the start of the war.

Iran has rejected the US ceasefire proposal and presented its own conditions, which include compensation for damages caused to Iran, a ceasefire in Lebanon, and recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has granted an additional extension to the ongoing talks with Iran and is threatening to strike Iranian power plants if the Islamic regime maintains its hardline positions that prevent reaching an agreement.