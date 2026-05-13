Israel Fire and Rescue Services, through the Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office, has filed a civil lawsuit totaling 191,496 shekels against the individual responsible for setting the Mount Scopus forest fire.

Of the total amount, approximately 55,538 shekels are being sought for direct damages and operational costs incurred by firefighting forces during the incident.

The defendant has already admitted guilt and was convicted of committing an act of terror by arson together with others, in connection with the wildfire that broke out on Mount Scopus in June 2024. The current legal action aims to recover public funds from the person found legally responsible for the arson and its damages.

According to the investigation findings, the arson caused a large wildfire in an open area that posed a tangible danger to human life. The incident required the deployment of extensive firefighting forces and the allocation of significant operational resources over many hours of firefighting on the ground.

Jerusalem District Firefighting Commander Shmulik Friedman commented on the lawsuit, saying: "Arson is not a prank - it is a life-threatening crime. Anyone who chooses to start a fire endangers civilians, emergency personnel, and public resources."

Friedman added: "The cooperation with the State Attorney’s Office sends a clear and sharp message: We will pursue arsonists to the full extent of the law, both criminally and financially."