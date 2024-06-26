השריפה ליד בסיס עופרית צילום: אבי גאלאן, דוברות כבאות והצלה ירושלים

A fire broke out on Tuesday evening, around 10:00 p.m. in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya and quickly spread towards the Ofrit base and Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital

Dozens of teams of firefighters from all stations in the Jerusalem district were dispatched to the scene, and were later joined by teams of firefighters from the central district.

The firefighters, with the assistance of IDF troops and police officers, fought the fire and created a line of defense in and around the base, as well as a perimeter defense circle around the hospital, in order to prevent the fire from entering the hospital and the base and causing damage.

The police are investigating a suspicion of arson, and it is believed the fire broke out following the throwing of firebombs.