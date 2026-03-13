A fire broke out early Friday morning at the entrance to a synagogue in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, with police saying they are investigating the incident as a suspected act of arson.

Authorities said the blaze began at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time and was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported. Police also called on witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues, noting that no arrests had been made.

Lawmakers and Jewish organizations condemned the incident, describing it as an antisemitic attack.

Chanan Hertzberger, chairman of the Central Jewish Council, said the event reflects a troubling escalation.

"This is the physical manifestation of antisemitism: after words and threats, actions now follow," Hertzberger said. "Antisemitism is no longer a fringe phenomenon in the Netherlands; it is manifesting itself increasingly brazenly. Now even right up to the doors of our houses of worship."

Dutch Justice and Security Minister David van Weel also expressed support for the country’s Jewish community.

"We must not tolerate antisemitism, intimidation, and violence," van Weel wrote on X, adding that Jews "must feel safe in the Netherlands."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar criticized the Dutch government following the attack.

"In Rotterdam, a synagogue was attacked yesterday," Sa'ar stated. "But the Netherlands found it more important to intervene in South Africa’s fabricated case against the State of Israel. Shameful!"

The incident occurred amid heightened security concerns at Jewish institutions worldwide following the outbreak of war between the US and Israel and Iran on Feb. 28.

The Rotterdam fire also came a day after an incident in the US in which a naturalized American citizen originally from Lebanon drove a vehicle into a synagogue near Detroit, Michigan. According to the FBI, the act targeted the Jewish community.

The suspect, identified as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, who was armed with a rifle, was shot and killed by security personnel after ramming into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township. Staff members, teachers, and approximately 140 children at the synagogue’s early childhood center were not harmed.