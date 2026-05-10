A man and a woman were arrested by counter-terrorism police on Sunday in connection with a suspected arson attack at a former synagogue in east London.

Minor damage was caused to gates and a lock at the entrance to the former East London Central Synagogue building in Whitechapel on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Police said a 45-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and remain in police custody.

Police said the fire was reported at 5:16 a.m. local time and that CCTV footage indicated the blaze was started deliberately.

Due to the location and nature of the incident, Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading the investigation.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, described the arrests as a “significant step" in the investigation.

“Our aim continues to arrest and charge all those responsible for the arson attacks and other incidents targeted at Jewish, Israeli, and Iranian sites in recent weeks," she said.

“We will not tolerate these hateful attacks on communities."

Detective Superintendent Oliver Richter, who oversees policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said the building had previously served as a synagogue and was in the process of being sold to a local Somali organization.

“I know that those of all faiths in the local area have felt targeted and together condemn this horrendous act," Richter said.

He added that authorities would continue working with local communities following a series of incidents in recent weeks.

Since late March, London has seen multiple antisemitic incidents, including arson attacks targeting Jewish sites and a double stabbing in Golders Green that police are treating as terrorism.

On Saturday, two men admitted carrying out an antisemitic hate crime after verbally abusing a Jewish man in London while filming content for TikTok.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Adam Bedoui, 20, and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, 21, traveled from Hillingdon to the Clapton Common area near Stamford Hill on Thursday to film antisemitic content for social media.

Police said the pair approached a Jewish man, directed antisemitic abuse at him and recorded the incident for TikTok.

Officers responding to the scene detained Bedoui and Bousloub along with three additional suspects as they attempted to leave the area.

The other three suspects, two aged 20 and one aged 21, were later released on bail pending further investigation.