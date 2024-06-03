A fire investigation conducted by the Fire and Rescue Service is indicating that Sunday's fire in Jerusalem may have been sourced in arson.

The fire spread in the Valley of the Cross and neared the Israel Museum, prompting an evacuation of the museum.

A total of 23 fire crews and eight airplanes worked to gain control of the flames, which reached just a few hundred meters from the Knesset.

At the time, the Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire spread toward the Israel Museum due to the extreme winds and weather, at the moment the fire is on the museum's external property. The firefighters are concentrating their efforts on preventing the fire from spreading into the museum."

The fire was not initially tagged as arson, but as the investigation progresses, indications are growing that it was, in fact, intentionally set.