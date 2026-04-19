British counterterror police are investigating whether a series of arson attacks targeting Jewish-linked sites in London were carried out by individuals recruited as proxies linked to Iran.

The investigation intensified after a firebomb was thrown through a window of Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow on Saturday night, causing minor smoke damage to one room. No injuries were reported.

Police said the attack is the latest in a series of incidents in north London that have targeted synagogues, Jewish-linked properties, charity ambulances, and a Persian-language media outlet critical of the Iranian regime.

The group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia has claimed responsibility for the attacks, including the synagogue attack in Harrow, as well as incidents in Finchley, Hendon, and Golders Green.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said authorities are examining reports suggesting the group may have links to Iran and are considering whether criminal proxies may have been used.

Evans said investigators are looking into whether individuals may have been recruited to carry out attacks for payment.

Counterterror police are also examining claims by the group regarding an attempted drone attack targeting the Israeli embassy in London. Police said the embassy was not attacked, and that no harmful materials were found after officers examined suspicious items in nearby Kensington Gardens.

The Harrow attack came a day after an attempted arson attack outside the former offices of a Jewish charity in Hendon. Earlier attacks included an attempted firebombing at Finchley Reform Synagogue and the firebombing of four ambulances owned by the Jewish Hatzola in Golders Green.

Several people have been arrested and charged in connection with some of the incidents.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis described the attacks as a sustained campaign of violence and intimidation against the Jewish community.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was appalled by the attacks and pledged those responsible would be brought to justice.

The Metropolitan Police said additional uniformed and plainclothes officers have been deployed in northwest London following the incidents.

British authorities have also pointed to concerns over Iranian use of criminal proxies, while security officials continue to investigate the structure and claims of Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia.