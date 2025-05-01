Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday at the International Bible Quiz, noting that Israel is holding suspects believed to be responsible for the Wednesday wildfires that left at least 17,000 dunams scorched.

"We are holding 18 people suspected of setting the fires," Netanyahu said. He added, "Our neighbors who claim that they love this land - speak of burning the land. We love the land - we protect the land. I am sure that we will succeed in dealing with this challenge as well."

Regarding the war, Netanyahu said, "We are continuing to build our homeland, in fire and water. We have many goals. We have brought home 147 [hostages] alive, and in total, 196. We have up to 24 more [alive], and we want to bring back all 59. But this goal has a lofty goal, and that is victory over our enemies."