Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon sent a message to the Hezbollah terror group following the elimination of its Radwan Force commander.

"Yesterday evening, we eliminated the commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, in the heart of Beirut," Netanyahu began. "This is the same senior terrorist who led the plan to conquer the North."

"He thought he could continue to direct attacks against our forces and our communities from his secret terrorist headquarters in Beirut. He likely read in the press that he had immunity in Beirut. Well, he read it and it is no longer the case."

Netanyahu added, "In the past month, we have eliminated more than 200 Hezbollah terrorists who acted against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers. We are doing the same in Gaza, eliminating terror cells, including yesterday."

"I say to our enemies in the clearest possible way: No terrorist has immunity. Anyone who threatens the State of Israel will pay the price.

"Thank you to our heroic fighters, to the intelligence personnel, and to our Air Force. You are the best in the world. I salute you; the People of Israel salute you!"