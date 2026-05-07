Troops from the IDF's Givati Brigade, under the command of the 91st Division, continue operating south of the Forward Defense Line in order to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

Since the start of their activity, the troops have dismantled more than 200 terrorist infrastructure sites, struck and eliminated approximately 90 terrorists, and located more than 1,000 weapons.

Among the weapons were grenades, RPG launchers, magazines, Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missile launchers, explosive devices, and RPG warheads.

"The IDF will continue operating against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF troops, and is acting in accordance with the directives of the political echelon and with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," an IDF statement stressed following the operation.

Some of the confiscated weapons IDF spokesperson