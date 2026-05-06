An IDF soldier was seriously wounded earlier today (Wednesday) as a result of an explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

In several incidents this afternoon, interceptors were launched toward rockets and suspicious aerial targets in the area where IDF forces are operating in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stated, “There were no casualties among our forces. In accordance with policy, no alerts were activated."

Earlier, Hezbollah launched several explosive drones and a number of rockets toward IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon. The attack consisted of multiple separate incidents in which the organization attempted to strike soldiers on the ground.

During these events, two explosive drones fell near forces operating in the area. As a result, two IDF soldiers were wounded, one moderately and one lightly.

The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital. Their families were notified by the relevant IDF authorities.

In a separate incident occurring simultaneously, the Air Force successfully intercepted a hostile aircraft. The interception was carried out before the aircraft was able to cross into Israeli territory.