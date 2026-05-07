The IDF is continuing its campaign to eliminate threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

In recent weeks, more than 220 terrorists and commanders from the Hezbollah terrorist organization who posed a threat to IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians have been eliminated.

As part of joint activity by the Israeli Air Force and the soldiers operating on the ground, more than 85 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated over the past week.

In addition to the elimination of Radwan Force Commander Ahmed Ali Balout on Wednesday, additional key terrorists were eliminated in the strikes, including Muhammad Ali Bazi, head of the Intelligence Department of the Nasser Unit in recent years; and Hussein Hassan Romani, Hezbollah’s Aerial Defense Observation Officer.

These key terrorists operated to advance and carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Over the past week, the IDF has struck more than 180 infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah terror organization, including Hezbollah command centers, weapons storage facilities, and loaded and ready-to-use launchers in southern Lebanon.