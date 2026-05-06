Lebanese social media circulated footage on Wednesday evening showing a soldier smoking a cigarette and placing another cigarette in the mouth of a Christian statue.

The IDF stated that the incident is under review. The footage was apparently filmed in the village of Debel and uploaded to social media by soldiers.

Last month, separate footage showing an Israeli soldier vandalizing a Christian statue in the same village sparked international outrage. In a statement at the time, the military said the incident was being investigated by Northern Command and was “being handled through the chain of command, with steps to be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings."

According to Kan News, senior IDF officials recently met with representatives from the village of Debel to express regret over the recent incidents.