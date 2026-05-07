An IDF soldier was severely injured on Wednesday, and three additional soldiers were lightly injured as a result of an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.

During the night, sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona and the surrounding area due to concerns of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) infiltration from Lebanon.

Later, the IDF said that the Israeli Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.

Missiles and rocket alerts were activated due to concerns of falling debris from the interceptor.

On Wednesday evening, the IDF updated that an IDF soldier was severely injured as a result of an explosive drone impact in southern Lebanon.

The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family has been notified.

In addition, in several different incidents on Wednesday afternoon, interceptors were launched toward rockets and suspicious aerial targets in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.

No IDF injuries were reported. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Earlier, Hezbollah fired short-range explosive drones and several rockets toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon. The attack included several separate incidents in which the group attempted to hit soldiers on the ground.