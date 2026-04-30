An IDF officer and noncommissioned officer were moderately injured on Thursday during operational activity in southern Lebanon.

The injuries were caused by an explosive FPV drone launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization at troops in the area.

The two received initial medical treatment in the field and were taken to a hospital for further treatment. Their families were notified.

At the same time, Hezbollah published an official statement taking responsibility for ten acts of terror against Israel, including the incident in which 12 soldiers were killed in a UAV strike in northern Israel, the strike that killed Sergeant Liem Ben Hamo, and another strike that injured an additional soldier.

Earlier in the evening, the IDF announced that Sergeant Liem Ben Hamo, a 19-year-old Golani Brigade soldier from Herzliya, was killed in combat in southern Lebanon following an explosive drone strike.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m., when the terror organization Hezbollah carried out an explosive drone attack against Israel Defense Forces troops. One of the drones struck a force from Battalion 13 that was operating in an open area near the village of Qantara.

As a result of the direct hit, Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo was killed and another soldier was moderately wounded.

According to assessments, the drone was likely operated using fiber-optic guidance technology - a type of weapon that the IDF has reportedly struggled to intercept in recent weeks along the northern front.

An Air Force helicopter was dispatched to the scene and evacuated the injured to a hospital. The moderately injured soldier is currently hospitalized and his family has been informed of the details of the incident.

Ben Hamo is the 47th casualty from the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade since the start of the campaign. He is the third casualty to fall in battles in southern Lebanon in just five days, with the last three cases involving attacks via explosive drones operated by Hezbollah terrorists.