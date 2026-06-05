The IDF reported that two officers were seriously wounded in two operational incidents in southern Lebanon. In one of the incidents, another combat officer was also lightly wounded during an encounter with terrorists.

Yesterday (Thursday), a combat officer was seriously wounded as a result of being hit by a suspicious aerial target in southern Lebanon. The IDF said he was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family was notified.

This morning (Friday), another combat officer was seriously wounded during a clash with terrorists in southern Lebanon. In the same incident, the commander of the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion was also lightly wounded. He is the second battalion commander to be wounded in Lebanon over the past week.

The injury of the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion commander comes after the commander of the Shaked Battalion in the Givati Brigade was wounded several days ago by an explosive drone in the same village in southern Lebanon.

In this morning’s incident as well, the wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families were notified.