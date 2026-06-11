The IDF announced on Thursday that soldiers completed activities to achieve operational control and clear the area north of the Saluki River along the Forward Defense Line.

The operation was part of the effort to strengthen positions in southern Lebanon and remove the direct threat to the communities of the Galilee Panhandle and Metula.

According to the IDF, the Saluki River area has been used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization as a prime location for operating explosive drones and launching indirect fire attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the area.

During the operation, the troops, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, dismantled hundreds of terrorist structures and eliminated more than 50 terrorists. In addition, several weapons were located, including explosive devices, anti-tank missiles, and anti-tank launchers.