IDF soldiers are continuing efforts to clear the underground tunnel network beneath the Beaufort Ridge.

The network was planned and financed by the Iranian terror regime and serves as a significant operational asset for Hezbollah’s military activities.

During the operation, soldiers located numerous weapons, including mortar shells, fragmentation grenades, RPG launchers, Kornet anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft machine guns, and Kalashnikov rifles.

In recent days, during an operation to locate tunnel shafts, a drone operated by IDF soldiers identified terrorists inside the underground network.

The terrorists fled and opened fire at the drone.

Shortly afterward, the terrorists were identified together with additional operatives attempting to escape from the tunnel route. Guided by the ground forces, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists.