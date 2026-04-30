תיעוד: השניות שאחרי פגיעת רחפן הנפץ בשומרה לא

Twelve IDF soldiers were injured Thursday morning when an explosive Hezbollah UAV detonated in Shomera.

Two of the soldiers suffered moderate injuries, and the rest sustained light injuries.

Soldiers from the haredi Hashmonaim Brigade, who were operating in the area, rushed to assist in evacuating the wounded.

The IDF is examining whether the drone was a fiber-optic-controlled explosive UAV, a type previously used by Hezbollah only in Lebanon, potentially marking its first use inside Israel.

The drone hit an armored vehicle, which caught fire and caused several ammunition shells at the scene to explode. Firefighting forces worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.

Lebanese sources report that Hezbollah has recently stockpiled a large number of FPV (First Person View) drones as part of its efforts to strengthen its military capabilities. These drones are relatively inexpensive, making them preferable to long-range missiles or RPGs.

The drone is physically connected via a fiber-optic cable directly to its operator’s control station. The cable can extend up to about 10 kilometers, allowing the drone to reach distant targets while avoiding detection and interception by IDF electronic warfare systems.