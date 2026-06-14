The IDF confirmed on Sunday that in a precise strike in southern Lebanon on Friday, it eliminated Ali Musa Daqduq, a senior commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Daqduq held a series of senior positions within Hezbollah and served as a source of knowledge with extensive operational experience. In recent years, he played a central role in advancing terrorist attacks and combat operations against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.

Among his various positions, Daqduq served as the Commander of the security unit of the eliminated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, a commander in the Radwan Force, a commander in the Operations Department of the Nasser Unit, the Head of Hezbollah’s Infantry Unit and the Commander of the “Golan Terrorist Network," a terrorist cell responsible for Hezbollah’s entrenchment in Syria and the establishment of military infrastructure near the Israeli border. The unit’s activities were exposed by the IDF in 2019

Over the past several years, Daqduq led much of Hezbollah’s operational planning against IDF soldiers along the Lebanon border. In 2007, he was imprisoned by US forces after orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of five American soldiers.

The IDF stated that Daqduq's elimination constitutes another significant blow to Hezbollah’s senior chain of command by eliminating one of the most prominent operatives responsible for terrorist activity against Israeli civilians, IDF soldiers, and American servicemembers.