Sergeant Liem Ben Hamo, a 19-year-old Golani Brigade soldier from Herzliya, was killed in combat this morning (Thursday) in southern Lebanon following an explosive drone strike.

Ben Hamo served as a combat soldier in Battalion 13 of the Golani Brigade.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m., when the terror organization Hezbollah carried out an explosive drone attack against Israel Defense Forces troops. One of the drones struck a force from Battalion 13 that was operating in an open area near the village of Qantara.

As a result of the direct hit, Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo was killed and another soldier was moderately wounded.

According to assessments, the drone was likely operated using fiber-optic guidance technology - a type of weapon that the IDF has reportedly struggled to intercept in recent weeks along the northern front.

An Air Force helicopter was dispatched to the scene and evacuated the injured to a hospital. The moderately injured soldier is currently hospitalized and his family has been informed of the details of the incident.

Ben Hamo is the 47th casualty from the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade since the start of the campaign. He is the third casualty to fall in battles in southern Lebanon in just five days, with the last three cases involving attacks via explosive drones operated by Hezbollah terrorists.