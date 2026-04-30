British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed that the government is taking "immediate action" to deal with the UK's antisemitism crisis following yesterday's stabbing attack in the Golders Green neighborhood of London, in which two Orthodox Jews were seriously wounded.

"Yesterday’s terror attack wasn’t an isolated incident, it was the latest attack on the Jewish community for being Jewish," Starmen stated today (Thursday). "Today I spoke with volunteers, first responders from Shomrim and Hatzola to thank them for their bravery."

"I know that this is a deeply worrying time for the whole community," Starmer said. "My government is taking immediate action. We’ve increased enhanced funding for police patrols and protective security and we’re fast-tracking legislation to deal with malign state actors."

"My message to Jewish people is this: you belong here, and we will do everything we can to keep you safe," he said.

The "Ashab Al-Yamim" terrorist organization, which is operated by Iran and forms part of its militias, has claimed responsibility for the antisemitic attack in London.

Israeli leaders warned that the British Jewish community is increasingly unsafe following the attack.

Israeli Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer responded to the attack in London and said that "the safety and security of the Jewish community in the UK. continues to decline. The recent attack in the United Kingdom is a grave and deeply unsettling event, reflecting a surge in antisemitism alongside a protracted inadequacy in the response from the British authorities."

"The State of Israel serves as the sovereign home for all Jewish people. We are actively engaged in various initiatives to encourage Aliyah, offering programs designed to facilitate a seamless integration. In the coming week, we will convene an Aliyah fair in London to provide comprehensive information and practical support for those seeking to make Israel their home. I extend my wishes for a complete recovery to the wounded, and stand in firm solidarity with the entire British Jewish community," said Minister Sofer.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated: "After attacks on synagogues, Jewish institutions, community ambulances and now Jews targeted in Golders Green, the UK government can no longer claim this is under control. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements are no substitute for confronting the roots of antisemitism festering across United Kingdom. British Jews should not need security patrols and emergency volunteers to live openly as Jews. Enough words. The UK must act decisively and urgently."