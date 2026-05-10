Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog returned to Israel on Wednesday following a two-day solidarity visit to the United Kingdom, amid a notable increase in antisemitic incidents across the country in recent months. The visit coincided with a reported stabbing attack in the heavily Jewish London suburb of Golders Green earlier in the day.

According to local Jewish security groups, two Jewish men sustained stab wounds and were treated at the scene by Hatzolah emergency medics. Police said the assailant was apprehended shortly after the incident.

During her visit on Monday and Tuesday, Herzog toured key Jewish and communal sites in Manchester and London. In Manchester, she visited the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, which was the site of a deadly terror attack in October 2025. She also met with Jewish students and community members, offering messages of solidarity and support.

In London, Herzog visited the car park in Golders Green where Hatzolah emergency ambulances were set on fire in an arson attack last month. She also participated in an award ceremony hosted by the UK branch of Magen David Adom, where she served as guest of honor and oversaw the dedication of donated ambulances to Israel’s national emergency medical service.

Speaking outside the event, Herzog expressed concern over the rise in antisemitism in the United Kingdom. “We look with great worry about what’s happening," she said. “It may begin with the Jews, but it never ends with the Jews. Antisemitism may be first, but it’s never last."

At the same event, Herzog met Dr. Mohammed al-Hadid, president of the Jordanian National Red Crescent Society, who described coordination with Magen David Adom in facilitating the transfer of children from Gaza for medical treatment in Jordan.

In Manchester, two ambulances were dedicated in memory of terror victims Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66. Herzog said she shared the families’ grief, noting the importance of honoring their lives through saving others.

She also visited the Jewish Community Secondary School north of London, meeting students from multiple Jewish schools, including Yavneh College, Immanuel College, and King Solomon High School, as part of her broader engagement with the UK Jewish community.