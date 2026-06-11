The United States launched strikes in Iran early Thursday morning, a senior US official confirmed, following reports that air defense systems were activated across several regions in the country.

Among other locations, the systems were activated in Fars Province, on Qeshm Island, and in the capital, Tehran.

Additionally, reports indicate an explosion at the petrochemical plant in Assaluyeh - the largest facility of its kind in the country, responsible for approximately 50% of Iranian petrochemical production. Further explosions were reportedly heard on Kish Island, Qeshm Island, and in Sirik, near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) also confirmed that its forces "began launching additional self-defense strikes" against "multiple targets" in Iran.

"The strikes are in response to Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression," it added.

A senior US official quoted by Channel 12 News stated that all the targets being struck are located in southern Iran and include air defense systems, radars, and drone command and control units.

The strikes began just moments after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reiterated President Donald Trump’s earlier warning of impending military strikes against Iran.

Speaking to reporters at US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Hegseth said, "CENTCOM will be busy tonight because we are going to hit Iran hard."

He added, “Iran has a chance to make a great deal. They haven't been willing to it...they are going to have tap, tap, tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the US."

Hegseth stressed that the strikes are “not to restart the war but to set the terms for a deal".

“Those strikes that will happen tonight will be strong and clear and if they have to happen tomorrow night they will be strong and clear. President Trump is prepared to make that deal, Iran would be wise to take it otherwise they will have to deal with the types of plans that I just had a chance to see at CENTCOM," he continued.

Before Hegseth’s comments, Axios reported that Trump convened a high-level Situation Room meeting to deliberate on initiating a fresh round of military operations against Iran.

Insiders revealed to Axios that the Trump administration is weighing an operational framework that would be extensive in magnitude but tightly constrained in its duration. The overarching objective of such a strike would be to apply maximum pressure on Tehran, forcing the regime to shift its current posture within ongoing diplomatic talks.

The individuals familiar with the matter did not provide precise details regarding the exact targets or timeline of the proposed assault.